Ford Mustang

2016 / 66 REG + 3,500 MILES + 1 OWNER + Upgrades : Climate Controlled Seats, Shaker Pro Premium Audio Sys. w. Navigation, Metallic Paint, Reverse Parking Sensors, Ebony Leather, Black Full leather interior , SAT NAV + Rear View Camera, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (EATC), SYNC 3 8in Colour Touchscreen, Voice Control System with Ford Emergency Assist., DAB - Radio, Electrically - Operated Front Windows, Upholstery Leather, 19in 5x2 - Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Ford Power Starter Button, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, Rain Sensing Wipers, 6-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats. Experian auto check clear

  • Ad ID
    410619
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Mileage
    3500 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2261
£29,995

Bowling Old Lane
Bradford, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

