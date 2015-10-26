loading Loading please wait....
Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Front Electric Windows, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, DAB Radio, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Solid Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407741
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    690 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2261
£34,800

New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds
United Kingdom

