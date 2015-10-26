loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:5.0 V8 GT 2dr ,Derivative:GT ,Variant: 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr

Apple car play/Android Auto, Cruise control, Electric power steering, Ford SYNC 3 with 8" colour touch screen, Ford SYNC Bluetooth connection with voice control and USB port, Rear view camera, Service interval indicator, SYNC Emergency Assistance, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors with puddle lamps, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Front grille with vertical bars, 6 way electric front seats, Ambient lighting, Cup holders, Driver's electric lumbar adjustment, Dual electronic automatic temperature control, Front headrests, Front sports seats, Illuminated entry system, Individually folding rear seats, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Leather gearknob, Leather multifunction steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, 4 seatbelts, ABS, Brembo brake callipers, Drivers knee airbag, Dual front airbags, Electronic Line Lock, ESP, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, MyKey system, Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitor, Key free system with 'Ford Power' start button, Keyless entry, Perimeter alarm, Independent front/rear suspension, Launch control, Limited slip differential, 19" Black multispoke alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    400598
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WV17GYO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    484 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5
£36,654

Swindon Ford Sales,Swindon,Penny Lane
SN3 3LL
United Kingdom

