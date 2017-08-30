loading Loading please wait....
Ford MUSTANG

£32,500
Variant name:Fastback GT ,Derivative:GT ,Variant: 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT 2dr

Cruise control, Electric power steering, Ford SYNC Bluetooth connection with voice control and USB port, Rear view camera, Service interval indicator, SYNC Emergency Assistance, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors with puddle lamps, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Front grille with vertical bars, 6 way electric front seats, Ambient lighting, Cup holders, Driver's electric lumbar adjustment, Dual electronic automatic temperature control, Front headrests, Front sports seats, Illuminated entry system, Individually folding rear seats, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Leather gearknob, Leather multifunction steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, 4 seatbelts, ABS, Brembo brake callipers, Drivers knee airbag, Dual front airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, MyKey system, Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitor, Key free system with 'Ford Power' start button, Keyless entry, Perimeter alarm, Independent front/rear suspension, Launch control, Limited slip differential, 19" Black multispoke alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    308782
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    FE16XGX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5236 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5
Stadium View,Derby,Pride Park
DE24 8JH,
United Kingdom

