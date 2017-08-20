Ford > Mustang

car description

Variant name:GT ,Derivative:MK6 (S550) ,Variant: 5.0 V8 GT 440 BHP Fastback 6 Speed Sat Nav Rear Cam Bluetooth DAB Full Leather Heated Ventilated Seats Roush Exhaust and Cold Air Kit Demo Plus 1 Private Owner Only 2,000 Miles Full Ford Service History From The Supplying Dealer Balance of Ford Warranty 1 Metallic Red, Full Black Leather Interior, “Shaker Pro” Premium Audio System with Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Roush Exhaust and Cold Air Kit (+30 BHP / fitted by Trust Ford), Global Telemetric Tracker Cat. 6, Stereo CD and USB Input, Keyless Drive, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors/Twin Seats, 6 Speed, Push Button Start, Power Steering, ABS, Traction Control, Front And Side Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Preparation, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 4x Three Point Seat Belts, 2x Headrests, Centre Armrest, Auto Xenon Headlights, LAD Daytime Running Lights, Headlamp Washers, Front Fogs, 19in Ford Alloys, Remote Ford Alarm, Demo Plus 1 Private Owner Only 2,000 Miles Full Ford Service History From The Supplying Dealer, Balance of Ford Warranty, Can Achieve Over 29 MPG. Not Subject to T Charge. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RG, 02086888086 / 07966248547 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk