Variant name:Convertible ,Variant: 2.3 EcoBoost 2dr Auto Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost 2dr Auto
Cruise control, Electric power steering, Ford SYNC Bluetooth connection with voice control and USB port, Rear view camera, Service interval indicator, SYNC Emergency Assistance, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors with puddle lamps, Electric front windows, Electric rear quarter windows, Front fog lights, 6 way electric front seats, Ambient lighting, Cup holders, Driver's electric lumbar adjustment, Dual electronic automatic temperature control, Front headrests, Front sports seats, Gearshift paddles, Illuminated entry system, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Leather gearknob, Leather multifunction steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, 4 seatbelts, ABS, Drivers knee airbag, Dual front airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, MyKey system, Tyre pressure monitor, Key free system with 'Ford Power' start button, Keyless entry, Perimeter alarm, Independent front/rear suspension, Limited slip differential, 19" 5x2 spoke black alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit
Mallory Road,Peterborough,Boongate
PE1 5AU,
United Kingdom
