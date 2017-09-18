loading Loading please wait....
Ford Mustang

$32,800 (£24,134.24)
Brenda Lawsonyk
car description

Beautiful 1969 Ford Mustang R Code Mach 1 Cobra Jet. Factory Candy Apple Red paint with Black Hood and Ram Air Shaker. Repainted about 4 years ago. At the same time the motor and transmission were rebuilt. 428 Cobra Jet, C6 Transmission, Functioning Ram Air Hood Scoop ,Holley 4 BBL , Power Steering, Power Brakes, Front Disc brake , Dual Exhuast with H pipe, Solid Floor Pans, Magnum 500 Wheels. This Mustang runs fast and strong.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330686
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/09/2017
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Vehicle sub type
    Other
  • Colour
    Red
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1969
  • Mileage
    95638 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Model
    428 V8 CJ
Las Vegas, Nevada

