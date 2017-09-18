Beautiful 1969 Ford Mustang R Code Mach 1 Cobra Jet. Factory Candy Apple Red paint with Black Hood and Ram Air Shaker. Repainted about 4 years ago. At the same time the motor and transmission were rebuilt. 428 Cobra Jet, C6 Transmission, Functioning Ram Air Hood Scoop ,Holley 4 BBL , Power Steering, Power Brakes, Front Disc brake , Dual Exhuast with H pipe, Solid Floor Pans, Magnum 500 Wheels. This Mustang runs fast and strong.
Las Vegas, Nevada
