Ford > Mustang

car description

One Owner. GT Performance Package, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Selectable Drive Modes, Track App, Garage Door Opener, Blind Spot Monitor, Intelligent Access, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Electric Heated Cooling Seats, CD Player, Premium Sound, HID Headlamps, LED Signature Lighting, Daytime Driving Lights, Pony Projection Lamps, Park Distance Control, Ambient Lighting, Dual Exhaust System, Hood Vent, Limited Slip Rear Axle, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Folding Mirrors and 19" Ebony Black Alloys. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mileage at Time of Purchase. For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 ve