FORD MUSTANG Hardtop Coupe 289 Auto POA

Accessories

Offered here is a 1966 Ford Mustang Gt Clone "C" Code Coupe with the original 289 V-8 and "cruise-o-matic" Automatic Transmission. The Mustang has been upgraded with an Edelbrock 4bbl Carburettor and Aluminium Edelbrock Intake manifold.Other options include Power Steering, Power Disk Brakes, Factory Functioning A/C, GT Fog lamps and Red GT side stripes. This Mustang runs and rides very well, with no shakes or rattles. Fires up on demand, every Time. The 289 V8 and the transmission have both been rebuilt, covering less than 10,000 Miles since. The Mustang was painted 4 years go using a PPG base coat clear and remains in excellent driver quality condition. The Interior is all In Great Shape having all been refurbished in 2012. As you can see In the photographs the seats, carpet, door panels and headliner are all In excellent Condition. This superb Mustang is wearing all of it's Original sheet metal, such as trunk pan, frame rails and quarters, which are all Rust Free!!!. Imported, by our Mustang Specialist, from Pheonix Arizona. Due to arrive 15th December.