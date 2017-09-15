loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1968

Compare this car
View Auction
€18,100 - €23,530 (£16,098.14 - £20,927.58)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

1968 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe V8 Automatic transmissionNumber of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Manufacturing year: 1968Transmission: Automatic transmission. Colour: Green metallicNumber of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (exempt in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 90015 (miles, read) Number plate: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled The engine is a V8 and it runs very nice and the automatic gearbox shifts well.The car drives, brakes and steers well. This Mustang has always been driven in sunny California and never left the state. Interior is very clean and has recently been renewed. The car has a neat paint job and has a tough look because of the GT options. The car also has: GT Hood, GT Gas Cap, central console, GT rims, Power Steering and Front Disc Brakes with Power booster!Relive the old times with this icon from the 1960s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. The car can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325581
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1968

    Ford Mustang

    €18,100 - €23,530 est. (£16,098.14 - £20,927.58 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang 289 cui V8 (C-code) - 1966

    Ford Mustang

    €20,050 - €26,065 est. (£17,832.47 - £23,182.21 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Coupé C 289 4.7 V8 - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €25,000 - €32,500 est. (£22,235 - £28,905.50 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Coupe V8 - 1968

    Ford Mustang

    €27,001 - €35,101.30 est. (£24,014.69 - £31,219.10 est.)
    London , London
  • 1992 Ford Mustang LX Convertible

    Ford Mustang

    £6,500 - £7,500 est.
    Leominster , Herefordshire
  • Ford - Mustang convertible V8 289ci - 1967

    Ford Mustang

    €45,001 - €58,501.30 est. (£40,023.89 - £52,031.06 est.)
    London , London
  • 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby Cobra GT350 Tribute

    Ford Mustang

    POA
    Leominster , Herefordshire
  • 1964 Ford Mustang Convertible

    Ford Mustang

    £18,000 - £20,000 est.
    Leominster , Herefordshire
  • 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible

    Ford Mustang

    £18,000 - £20,000 est.
    Leominster , Herefordshire