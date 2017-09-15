Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1968

car description

1968 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe V8 Automatic transmissionNumber of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Manufacturing year: 1968Transmission: Automatic transmission. Colour: Green metallicNumber of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (exempt in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 90015 (miles, read) Number plate: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled The engine is a V8 and it runs very nice and the automatic gearbox shifts well.The car drives, brakes and steers well. This Mustang has always been driven in sunny California and never left the state. Interior is very clean and has recently been renewed. The car has a neat paint job and has a tough look because of the GT options. The car also has: GT Hood, GT Gas Cap, central console, GT rims, Power Steering and Front Disc Brakes with Power booster!Relive the old times with this icon from the 1960s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. The car can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.