loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

Photos Map

car description

1966 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe 289 V8 AutomaticDoors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of manufacture: 1966Transmission: Automatic.Colour: Purple.Number of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 08722 miles (read) Registration number: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled This Mustang is an original V8 (C code) The engine is a 289 V8 and it runs very nicely, the automatic gearbox shifts well.This Mustang has a pretty neat paint job and has some minor flaws here and there. The interior is very neat. The chrome and glass is in very good condition. This Mustang belonged to a real enthusiast and comes from the West coast of the United States. (California) Relive the old times with this icon from the 1960s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414187
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 289CI V8 4.7L

    Ford Mustang

    €15,500 - €20,150 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L

    Ford Mustang

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1964 1/2

    Ford Mustang

    €19,900 - €25,870 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Fastback 351 V8- 1969

    Ford Mustang

    €14,500 - €18,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang convertible 4.0L V6 - 2008

    Ford Mustang

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

    Ford Mustang

    €19,500 - €25,350 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford-Mustang 260-1964

    Ford Mustang

    €25,000 - €32,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €24,500 - €31,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1970

    Ford Mustang

    €28,500 - €37,050 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 289CI V8 4.7L

    Ford Mustang

    €15,500 - €20,150 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L

    Ford Mustang

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1964 1/2

    Ford Mustang

    €19,900 - €25,870 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Fastback 351 V8- 1969

    Ford Mustang

    €14,500 - €18,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang convertible 4.0L V6 - 2008

    Ford Mustang

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

    Ford Mustang

    €19,500 - €25,350 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford-Mustang 260-1964

    Ford Mustang

    €25,000 - €32,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €24,500 - €31,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1970

    Ford Mustang

    €28,500 - €37,050 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€19,500 - €25,350 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!