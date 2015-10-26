Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

1966 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe 289 V8 AutomaticDoors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of manufacture: 1966Transmission: Automatic.Colour: Purple.Number of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 08722 miles (read) Registration number: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled This Mustang is an original V8 (C code) The engine is a 289 V8 and it runs very nicely, the automatic gearbox shifts well.This Mustang has a pretty neat paint job and has some minor flaws here and there. The interior is very neat. The chrome and glass is in very good condition. This Mustang belonged to a real enthusiast and comes from the West coast of the United States. (California) Relive the old times with this icon from the 1960s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.
Oct 26, 2015
Aug 25, 2015