Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

car description

1966 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe 289 V8 Number of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of manufacture: 1966Transmission: Automatic. Colour: Brown metallicNumber of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 83726 (mls read off) Registration: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled This Mustang is an original V8 (C code) The engine is a 289 V8 and it runs very nicely, the automatic gearbox shifts well.The car drives, brakes and steers well. This Mustang was built in San Jose, California and is driven around in the West of the USA and never left there. The interior is complete and neat. Very neat paint job and chrome is also good. Glass is good all around.The previous owner used the car during weekends. The car also has:Centre console, new American racing rims with new 15 inch tires and Power Steering!Relive old times with this icon from the 1960s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. Good luck bidding, but please bid with your wallet and not with your heartThe car can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.