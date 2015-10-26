Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1965

car description

1966 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe 289 V8 Number of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of manufacture: 1965Transmission: Automatic Colour: Silver metallicNumber of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 50678 miles Registration number: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled This Mustang is an original V8 (C code) The engine is a 289 V8 and it runs very nicely, the automatic gearbox shifts well.The car drives, brakes and steers well. This Mustang was built in San Jose, California and is driven around in the West of the USA and never left there. Interior is brand new and New PONY Interior. This Mustang has a new paint and is absolutely free from rust.The previous owner in California took great care of the car. There are also some nice documents that come with the car, such as the manual. The car also has: New 17 inch American racing wheels with new tyres. It is also equipped with Power Steering and front brake discs!Relive the old times with this icon from the 1960s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. Good luck bidding, but please bid with your wallet and not with your heartThe vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.This car can also be viewed on 27, 28 and 29 October at the “ClassicsNL trade fair in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands.