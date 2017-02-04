loading Loading please wait....
Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1964

€14,500 - €18,850 (£12,928.20 - £16,806.66)
car description

1964 1/2 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe VERY LOW production VIN!Number of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Manufacturing year: 1964 1/2Transmission: AutomaticColour: RedNumber of cylinders: 8 Vehicle tax: none (in the Netherlands)Vat/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 00158 mlsNumber plate: USA title and EU import duties paid/customs handledThis Mustang is an original 6 cylinder (U code) and was built in the San Jose factory in California The car is built according to Vin/door tag on 14 July 1964. This Mustang comes from sunny California and has always driven around. The door tag is present!The original colour of the car is Prairie Bronze Metallic (P) and the Interior is according to factory: Palomino Crinkle Vinyl, Standard Interior Miscellaneous Vehicle DataBody:65A2 Door Hardtop, Standard Interior Colour:PPrairie Bronze Metallic Trim:89Palomino Crinkle Vinyl, Standard Interior Date:14 G14 July 1964 D.S.O:72San José Axle:33.20:1, Conventional Trans:13-Speed Manual The car must be restored but it drives, brakes and steers at the moment.Relive old times with this icon from the 60's! In addition, it is also great investment opportunity with good future returns The car can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234552
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

