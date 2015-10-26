Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1964 1/2

car description

1966 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe 260 V8 Number of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of production: 1965Transmission: Automatic. Colour: WHITENumber of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 26,047 miles (read) Registration number: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled This Mustang is an original V8 (F code) 260V8 from 1964 1/2The engine is a 260 V8 and it runs very nicely, the automatic gearbox shifts well.The car drives, brakes and steers well. This Mustang has always been driven in the Western United States (California) and never left the region. The car has a neat paint job and is in the original colours as it was built (White) and the interior is neat.The previous owner in California was very careful with it and used the car as weekend driver Relive the old times with this icon from the 1960s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. Good luck bidding, but please bid with your wallet and not with your heartThe vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.