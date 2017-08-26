Ford - Mustang hardtop 289CI (4.7L) V8 - 1968

car description

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to become the new owner of this timeless classic Ford Mustang! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Ford Mustang has been one of the most prominent models of the US car company Ford and it has been an American icon for more than 50 years. This car needs some work, the interior is in relatively good condition, but still needs to be addressed. The engine compartment looks relatively neat and the bottom is stainless except for the odd small rust spot. As per photos, the Mustang needs to be addressed in its entirety, both technically (the engine is loose but doesn’t run at the moment) as visually (see photos).This is an original C code (V8) Mustang with a lot of potential. First generation Mustangs are increasingly difficult to find in recent years and increase significantly in value, certainly the '67-'68 models are highly sought after and are viewed by many as the most beautiful Mustangs ever made. So grab this opportunity to become the new owner of this American pride!More information concerning the car:Make: Ford Model: Mustang hardtop 289CI (4.7L) V8Year of production: 1968Colour: BlueEngine and power: 289CI (4.7L) V8Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Automatic.Odometer reading: 92,214 miles.Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes, US Title (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) VIN: 8R01C149827OPTIONS: - Original Mustang rims.- Leather (Vinyl) upholstery - original- Chromed bumpers- Dual exhaust The car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.