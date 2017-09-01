loading Loading please wait....
Ford - Mustang hardtop 200CI (3.3L) I6 - 1968

€8,500 - €11,050 (£7,824.25 - £10,171.53)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to become the new owner of this timeless classic Ford Mustang! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Ford Mustang has been one of the most prominent models of the US car company Ford and it has been an American icon for more than 50 years. This car needs some work, the interior is in relatively good condition, but still needs to be addressed. The engine compartment looks relatively neat and the bottom is rust free at some spots (see photos). As you can see in the photos, the Mustang needs some work, both technically (the auto starts directly and the motor runs but the starter motor drags or keeps starting which makes a lot of noise) and optically (see photos). The past owner indicated that the engine was running and shifted well.There was also some maintenance done on the car, recently. Replaced were the solenoid, fuel pump and fuel tank.This is an original T code (I6 200CI) Mustang with a lot of potential. First generation Mustangs are increasingly difficult to find in recent years and increase significantly in value, certainly the '67-'68 models are highly sought after and are viewed by many as the most beautiful Mustangs ever made. So grab this opportunity to become the new owner of this American pride!Details regarding this car:Make: Ford Type: Mustang hardtop 200CI (3.3L) I6Year of manufacture: 1968Colour: Blue (originally green)Engine and power: 200CI (3.3L) I6 (Matching numbers)Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: AutomaticOdometer reading: 15277Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes, US Title (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) VIN: 8T01T193349OPTIONS: - Original Mustang hubcaps- Leather (Vinyl) upholstery - original- Chromed bumpersRECENTLY REPLACED:- Solenoid- Fuel pump- Fuel tankThe car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309437
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

