FORD MUSTANG GT V8 AUTO

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: FORD Model: MUSTANG Trim: GT V8 AUTO Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 4600 Ext Color: BLACK
Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Alloy Wheels, Full Two Tone Leather Interior, Immobiliser, Alarm, Cruise Control,Full Custom Exhaust (SOUNDS AWESOME)Air Intake Power Bulge Bonnet,20 Inch Wheels,Rear Spoiler,PLUS A BONUS ITS ONLY
Elite Motors of Garstang Ltd
Preston, PR31NA, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Oct 26, 2015
Aug 25, 2015