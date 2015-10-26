loading Loading please wait....
FORD MUSTANG GT V8 AUTO

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: FORD Model: MUSTANG Trim: GT V8 AUTO Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 4600 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Alloy Wheels, Full Two Tone Leather Interior, Immobiliser, Alarm, Cruise Control,Full Custom Exhaust (SOUNDS AWESOME)Air Intake Power Bulge Bonnet,20 Inch Wheels,Rear Spoiler,PLUS A BONUS ITS ONLY

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417901
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Engine Size
    4600
  • Engine Model
    4600
£19,995

Elite Motors of Garstang Ltd
Preston, PR31NA, Lancashire
United Kingdom

