Ford Mustang GT | Hollybrook Sports

car description

A beautiful Mustang which still carries all the hallmarks of a new example throughout with only 1800 miles from new.

Finished in choice Guard green metallic, this is one of fewer than 130 cars supplied to the UK in this colour (which is no longer available), and a great contrast against its ebony leather cabin. This Mustang is equipped with the coveted 5.0 V8, boasting 416 Bhp through its 6 speed paddleshift gearbox and limited slip differential.

Accompany this with a Ford Racing by Borla Touring EC-type Cat-back exhaust system (fitted from new by TrustFord Lisburn), you have a very special car that looks and sounds spectacular.

This particular example also boasts:

Ford approved Diamondbrite exterior paint & upholstery protection Immediate post-collection Dinitrol 'New Car' rust proofing treatment by Hollybrook Sports Cars Immediate post-collection fitment of 4 Michelin Pilot Sport tyres Oil change carried out at 1,500 miles Official Ford front footwell and boot load area protective mats

Viewing essential.