Ford - Mustang GT/CS - 1968

car description

Nice Mustang GT/CSApproximately 3,800 were manufactured, approx. only 2,500 still remain worldwide. This Mustang GT/CS has been lowered by its amazing wheels - those alone were worth 3,500 euros. The engine is a 302 with a lot of chrome accents and an Edelbrock intake and carburetor.The automatic AOD transmission has extra overdrive. The interior is still from 1968 and is still original except for an aftermarket steering. The lacquer is neat but dated and has a few spots of damage. The car has no rust, it’s really rock solid. It has a dual exhaust system with a great sound, really wonderful. The car has a Dutch registration and the Dutch periodic vehicle inspection was done by the Dutch Vehicle Authority therefore thoroughly done. It has an aftermarket bullit grill but the original grill with the original fog lights is included. A real eye-catcher. Dutch periodic vehicle inspection valid until 14 March 2018, it will need one more after that. It will then be exempt in the Netherlands. Sold with a new Dutch periodic vehicle inspection.This vehicle can be viewed and collected in Zutphen, the Netherlands.