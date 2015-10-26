loading Loading please wait....
Ford-Mustang GT Convertible-2004

Photos Map

car description

DATA· Valid revision: no· Owners: 1· Engine: 4600 cc V8· General condition and maintenance: very good· Paint and bodywork condition: very good· Underbody status: goodDESCRIPTIONMustang Convertible V8-4600 cc of 2004, edition of 40 anniversary. Black Interior and hood cream, 5-speed manual gears and 50,000 Km with 90% tires at. One owner, always been in garage, never crashed, in very good condition.Notes: no accidents, few scratches, no dents.Documents: cheque (cleared for export). You may want to check the possible registration in the country of destination.Don't send, pick up only. The plaque was cleared for export.The car can be reviewed and withdrawn in Valmozzola (Parma), Italy.

key Facts

  Ad ID
    407509
  Ad type
    Auction
  Category
    Ford > Mustang
€11,600 - €15,080 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

