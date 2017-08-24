car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Ford Mustang GT cabriolet 1968, J-Code, restored in 2016 Beautiful and original 1968 Ford Mustang convertible with GT-Look. Paint in colour Royal Maroon with white striping. The interior has red leather and original wooden dashboard and steering wheel. This J-Code Mustang has the original and optional V8, 302 CUI, 230 PS engine. The car has a lot of options. The engine has been fully revised as well during restoration. This is a magnificent and perfect driving Ford Mustang GT cabriolet. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.