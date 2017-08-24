loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ford Mustang GT cabriolet 1968

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Ford Mustang GT cabriolet 1968, J-Code, restored in 2016 Beautiful and original 1968 Ford Mustang convertible with GT-Look. Paint in colour Royal Maroon with white striping. The interior has red leather and original wooden dashboard and steering wheel. This J-Code Mustang has the original and optional V8, 302 CUI, 230 PS engine. The car has a lot of options. The engine has been fully revised as well during restoration. This is a magnificent and perfect driving Ford Mustang GT cabriolet. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive ford mustang gt convertible 1968 white red-leather restored v8 american muscle leather red-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306623
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Year
    1968
Email Dealer >>

Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed