loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Ford - Mustang Fastback 351 V8- 1969

Photos Map

car description

1966 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe 289 V8 AutomaticNumber of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of production: 1969Transmission: Manual transmissionColour: BlueNumber of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 97,423 (miles, read) Registration number: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled This Mustang is an original V8 and has a 4 Speed manual transmission!This Mustang comes from the warm California and must be restored. The car is a good basis for a restoration because parts for a Mustang are well accessible at a reasonable price. You can build your own Mustang in this way to your own taste in the colour and execution you want!The bottom is very good without rust going all the way through. The bodywork and the interior require some work, however. The engine runs, the car brakes and steers, but everything should of course be properly addressed. Relive the old times with this icon from the 1960s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414235
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 289CI V8 4.7L

    Ford Mustang

    €15,500 - €20,150 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L

    Ford Mustang

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1964 1/2

    Ford Mustang

    €19,900 - €25,870 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Fastback 351 V8- 1969

    Ford Mustang

    €14,500 - €18,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang convertible 4.0L V6 - 2008

    Ford Mustang

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

    Ford Mustang

    €19,500 - €25,350 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford-Mustang 260-1964

    Ford Mustang

    €25,000 - €32,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €24,500 - €31,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1970

    Ford Mustang

    €28,500 - €37,050 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 289CI V8 4.7L

    Ford Mustang

    €15,500 - €20,150 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L

    Ford Mustang

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1964 1/2

    Ford Mustang

    €19,900 - €25,870 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Fastback 351 V8- 1969

    Ford Mustang

    €14,500 - €18,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang convertible 4.0L V6 - 2008

    Ford Mustang

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

    Ford Mustang

    €19,500 - €25,350 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford-Mustang 260-1964

    Ford Mustang

    €25,000 - €32,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €24,500 - €31,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1970

    Ford Mustang

    €28,500 - €37,050 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€14,500 - €18,850 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!