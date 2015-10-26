Ford - Mustang Fastback 351 V8- 1969

car description

1966 Ford Mustang - Hardtop Coupe 289 V8 AutomaticNumber of doors: 2 Fuel type: Petrol Year of production: 1969Transmission: Manual transmissionColour: BlueNumber of cylinders: 8 Road tax: none (in the Netherlands) VAT/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 97,423 (miles, read) Registration number: USA title and EU import duties paid / customs handled This Mustang is an original V8 and has a 4 Speed manual transmission!This Mustang comes from the warm California and must be restored. The car is a good basis for a restoration because parts for a Mustang are well accessible at a reasonable price. You can build your own Mustang in this way to your own taste in the colour and execution you want!The bottom is very good without rust going all the way through. The bodywork and the interior require some work, however. The engine runs, the car brakes and steers, but everything should of course be properly addressed. Relive the old times with this icon from the 1960s! It is also a great investment with good future returns. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, the Netherlands.