Ford - Mustang Fastback - 1964 /5

car description

A pleasure for the eye to see, this Ford Mustang of the first series. It was produced in 1964/5 and was registered in the State of new Mexico, America, in 1965. The car comes from a enthusiast who always brought it to cars and coffee shows. The body is free of rust and in very nice condition. All doors and flaps close and fit well. The bottom is also nicely sleek and free of rust. The paint is very neat and nice and smooth. The Interior is in very good condition, no cracks or damage on the lining, the dashboard is complete. All the chrome in the interior is also very neat. It has an original radio and built-in air conditioning, the headliner is black and intact. An additional new dashboard cover is included, which could replace the current cover to make it a sleek whole, not at all necessary, but it is supplied nonetheless.Both the chrome and lighting are in good condition. A gt grill is also mounted.The mechanics is in good condition and has recently been reviewed and received new oil and other major maintenance such as filters etc.The engine is a 289 and runs properly. It is equipped with a lot of extra chrome and a dual exhaust system. The automatic transmission shifts smoothly without jerking. The brakes are in good condition.The car has chrome rims with good tyres.The trunk is fitted with all the original details, such as a cover for the spare wheel, bag for the jack and the original mat.The history and odometer can be proven by means of carfax.The car comes with American number plate, all taxes and import duties have been paid.The car can be viewed in Slochteren. The Netherlands

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421026
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
€47,500 - €61,750 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

