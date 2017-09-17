loading Loading please wait....
Ford Mustang Coupe V8 1966

€24,950 (£21,928.56)
car description

Ford Mustang Coupe 1966 V8 C-Code in good condition This is a 1966 Ford Mustang coupe. The car is in a beautiful and well maintained condition. The Ford has paint in the colour Wimbledon White with a black interior. The car has the V8 C-Code engine, connected to the automatic gearbox. In 2015 this gearbox was fully revised. Technics fully checked in our workshop and in very good condition. So a beautiful and good Mustang coupe, ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive ford mustang coupe v8 1966 white american muscle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330049
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Year
    1966
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

