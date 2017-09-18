Ford Mustang coupe V8 1965

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Ford Mustang hard top coupe V8 1965, powerbrakes, powersteering, in very good condition This is a 1965 Ford Mustang. The original V8, 289 CUI coupe has a beautiful mother of pearl white paint and original Ford wheels. The interior has red leatherette and several chromeparts. This Ford has the V8, 200 HP engine with automatic transmission. Double exhaust for a super Sound. So a very beautiful and very well driving Ford Mustang. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.