Ford Mustang Coupe 1967

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Ford Mustang V8 Coupe 1967, Lime Gold, power steering in very good condition The first generation Ford Mustang was built between 1964 and 1973 and was the first so called Pony Car. This is a Ford Mustang Hardtop Coupe from the first generation, built in 1967 in San Jose, California. The car is restored in Holland and both the in- and outside are in a very beautiful condition.The car has the original Mustang colour Lime Gold and black skai interior. This Mustang has the 5751 CC (350CUI) V8 engine and automatic gearbox. So a very beautiful and very well driving Ford Mustang Coupe, ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive ford mustang coupe 1967 gold hardtop power-steering restored v8 american muscle

  • Ad ID
    415502
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Year
    1967
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

