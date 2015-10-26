car description

Ford Mustang coupe 1965 V8 discbrakes Beautiful great condition 1965 Ford Mustang V8 289 CUI coupe, burgundy red new paint, new chrom etc. Original 289CUI V8 engine, automatic gearbox in superb condition. Interior is in black. Car has front discbrakes and powerbrakes. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.