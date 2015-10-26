loading Loading please wait....
Ford Mustang coupe 1965

Ford Mustang coupe 1965 V8 discbrakes Beautiful great condition 1965 Ford Mustang V8 289 CUI coupe, burgundy red new paint, new chrom etc. Original 289CUI V8 engine, automatic gearbox in superb condition. Interior is in black. Car has front discbrakes and powerbrakes. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive ford mustang coupe 1965 burgundy v8 american muscle

  • Ad ID
    415087
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Year
    1965
€36,950 (£0)

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

