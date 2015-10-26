loading Loading please wait....
Ford - Mustang Convertible V6 - 1994

DATA:- Odometer reading: 114.000 miles- Owners: 2.- Fuel: petrol· Colour: metallic light blue- Engine: 150 HP/110 kw, 3.8 lt- Accessories: electric sunroof, power Windows, electric seatsDESCRIPTION:The car was imported from the USA, previous owners are not known, at least looking at the original Title, in any event I am supposed to be the second owner Great body, was repainted in metallic blue, the original colour was slightly darker. The odometer shows 114,000 miles and has miles as well as kilometres as speed.USA documents, complete customs clearance documents and ASI documents ready in order, adaptation of the car to European standards (lights, turn signals, stop replacement). Engine check and tuning with oil change cartridge and filters before delivery.Transportation available by car transporter (truck multi car) with little expense.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Fiumicino (Rome), Italy.

  • Ad ID
    421004
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
€7,900 - €10,270 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

