Ford - Mustang convertible 4.0L V6 - 2008

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to become the new owner of this timeless classic Ford Mustang! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Ford Mustang has been one of the most prominent models of the US car manufacturer Ford and it has been an American icon for more than 50 years. This is a car that starts at once, idles nicely on 800 rpm and shifts smoothly through all the gears and brakes as it should, the interior is in relatively good condition but shows some signs of wear. The engine compartment looks fresh and neatly maintained. As depicted, the paint also requires some attention, as the front bumper needs to be painted and the car has a few small blisters on the hood.The car is also equipped with many options and the original 16" alloy Mustang rims and a Shaker 500 Radio CD / MP3 Player system. The original booklets are also included with the car. Hereby the information of the car:Make: Ford Type: Mustang Convertible 4.0 V6Year of manufacture: 2008Colour: Silver (original)Engine and power: 4.0L V6 - 2V, SOHC 210HP / 240 @ 3500 rpm torque (Matching numbers)Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: AutomaticOdometer reading: 138646 milesNumber of keys: 1Margin: Yes, US Title (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) VIN: 1ZVHT84N085134176OPTIONS: - Air conditioning- Keyfob (remote)- Antilock brakes- Airbags- Traction control- Tyre-pressure monitor- Fog lights- ABS- Cruise control- Adjustable steering wheel- Power brakes- Power steering- 16" Alloy wheels (original Mustang)- Shaker 500 Radio CD / MP3 player (original)ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:- Has a nice paint job, but has small blisters on the hood, poor paint on bumper and some signs of wear.- Displays the message "Check charging system" - alternator will not charge wellThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

  • Ad ID
    414204
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
