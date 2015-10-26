loading Loading please wait....
Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1967

car description

This Mustang originally supplied in California is in good condition.The previous owner used this car a lot for advertising work (including Playboy reports).The body is rust-free, the bottom and the paint of the car is neat, the interior is nice and complete.The engine runs well and the automatic gearbox shifts gears as it should.The convertible top is intact. There is also a cover for the top.Equipped with a radio (which works properly).The Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is valid until 08-04-2018This is an untouched and original Mustang, not in competition condition, but certainly a very neat one.It is a pleasure to drive, it may not be an eight-cylinder, but then again you won’t be bothered by the heavy sound when driving with the top down. The car can be viewed in Slochteren, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421027
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €23,500 - €30,550 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1967

    Ford Mustang

    €24,500 - €31,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Fastback - 1964 /5

    Ford Mustang

    €47,500 - €61,750 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Convertible V6 - 1994

    Ford Mustang

    €7,900 - €10,270 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang - 1968

    Ford Mustang

    €8,000 - €10,400 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe- 1967

    Ford Mustang

    €10,396 - €13,514.80 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Coupe 289 V8- 1967

    Ford Mustang

    €11,500 - €14,950 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

    Ford Mustang

    €10,500 - €13,650 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe- 1968

    Ford Mustang

    €13,000 - €16,900 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€24,500 - €31,850 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

