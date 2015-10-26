Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1967

car description

This Mustang originally supplied in California is in good condition.The previous owner used this car a lot for advertising work (including Playboy reports).The body is rust-free, the bottom and the paint of the car is neat, the interior is nice and complete.The engine runs well and the automatic gearbox shifts gears as it should.The convertible top is intact. There is also a cover for the top.Equipped with a radio (which works properly).The Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is valid until 08-04-2018This is an untouched and original Mustang, not in competition condition, but certainly a very neat one.It is a pleasure to drive, it may not be an eight-cylinder, but then again you won’t be bothered by the heavy sound when driving with the top down. The car can be viewed in Slochteren, the Netherlands.