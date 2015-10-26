loading Loading please wait....
Ford Mustang Convertible 1966

Photos Map

car description

Ford Mustang Convertible V8 1966 fully restored This fully restored 1966 Ford Mustang V8 Convertible has fabulous Sauterne Gold paint with a white powertop. The Pony interior is completely new and looks great in combination with the exterior. Thanks to the fully revised V8 engine and automatic gearbox, this Ford drives great. An extensive report of the restoration is present. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive ford mustang convertible 1966 gold restored v8 american muscle

key Facts

  Ad ID
    404450
  Ad type
    For sale
  Category
    Ford > Mustang
  Year
    1966
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

