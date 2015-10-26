Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1965

loading Loading please wait....
The introduction of the Mustang saw the beginning of a new class of car, known as the pony car. The Mustang styling, with its long bonnet and short rear end, turned out to be very popular and was an icon of the 1960s. This very well and smoothly driving and shifting 1965 car is equipped with air conditioning, power steering, a wooden steering wheel, nice chrome and an original radio. The soft top is also in a good condition. The mustang has an older restoration. The car was recently checked by a specialist. Brand: Ford. Type: Mustang convertible. Year of manufacture: 1965. Colour: Wimbledon White. Engine: 289 ci V8. Fuel type: Petrol. Transmission: Automatic. Odometer reading: 25509 miles (read). Margin: Yes. Registration: Dutch, AR-84-61. The car can be viewed and picked up in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

  • Ad ID
    421028
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
€23,500 - €30,550 (£0 - £0)
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

