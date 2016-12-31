Ford - Mustang cabriolet - 1973

car description

Ford Mustang Cabriolet from 1973Beautiful Convertible Mustang with new convertible canvas roof and cover.This classic is a well cared for 1973 vehicle with sporty 6 cyl in-line engine type 250 CU. Automatic transmission. Power steering, Audio System with CD changer.Special glimmer spray red metallic.The mileage is only 56,000 (read). Has had a lot of maintenance recently, such as brake overhaul. With 1 year MOT and Dutch license plate. Classic light metal alloy sports rims with wide good tyres.The interior is neat and undamaged. Electric convertible top.Healthy Mustang.Viewing is of course possible and recommended. Please make an appointment with the auctioneer.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oost Souburg, the Netherlands.