Ford-Mustang 260-1964

This Ford Mustang 260 4.3 8 cylinder has a 4 port carburettor and has been built 3 months ago.Had a complete restoration. All pictures and invoices of restoration present.It is performed with GT exhausts GT rims GT and grill GT.The Red trim fits it beautifully and it can be used for weddings.Engine is overhauled, the car is completely been bald, and the lacquer is new.APK 31-05-2018The car can be viewed and collected in Leersum, Netherlands.