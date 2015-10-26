loading Loading please wait....
Ford-Mustang 260-1964

car description

This Ford Mustang 260 4.3 8 cylinder has a 4 port carburettor and has been built 3 months ago.Had a complete restoration. All pictures and invoices of restoration present.It is performed with GT exhausts GT rims GT and grill GT.The Red trim fits it beautifully and it can be used for weddings.Engine is overhauled, the car is completely been bald, and the lacquer is new.APK 31-05-2018The car can be viewed and collected in Leersum, Netherlands.

key Facts

  Ad ID
    414183
  Ad type
    Auction
  Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 289CI V8 4.7L

    Ford Mustang

    €15,500 - €20,150 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L

    Ford Mustang

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1964 1/2

    Ford Mustang

    €19,900 - €25,870 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Fastback 351 V8- 1969

    Ford Mustang

    €14,500 - €18,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang convertible 4.0L V6 - 2008

    Ford Mustang

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

    Ford Mustang

    €19,500 - €25,350 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford-Mustang 260-1964

    Ford Mustang

    €25,000 - €32,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €24,500 - €31,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1970

    Ford Mustang

    €28,500 - €37,050 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€25,000 - €32,500 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

