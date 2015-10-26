Up for sale a good project car Ford Mustang 1968 , Coupe body Its a v8 car , manual transmisionThis Mustang has 5 lug all wheels , GT hub cabsThis is an original C code (V8) Mustang with a lot of potential, see pictures for VIN numberOverall the car its in a fair condition If you look at the frame , its in good condition , very good frame without holes and rustThere its a wreck in the driver door , but i have a door leaf who goes with the car Also there are some holes in the floor pans , not big . I have also the floor pans who goes with the car .There its a video with engine started few seconds but on Catawiki i cannot upload video , so i can sent by email this video who its interested. I cannot tell in what is the engine inside or in the gearbox, but what can I say is that the engine started. The exhausts go with the car but they are not instaled .Also i have a prop shaft , but I do not think it fits in a manual box and you will need to be shortenedThere its some parts missing , that's why I put a lot of pictures .There are no electric wires, no brakes ( in wheels ,also pipes and hoses ) no hand brake, and others . So what you see its what you get !!!The car its imported this year from US , has US Title and all custom paid Do not miss the opportunity to have a good project and easy to do this winter!!This lot can be viewed and picked up in Romania
Oct 26, 2015
Aug 25, 2015