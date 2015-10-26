loading Loading please wait....
*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Ford Mustang 1966 V8 4,7 ltr Airconditioning powersteering very good condition 1966 Ford Mustang V8 Hardtop Coupe with new airconditioning and powersteering. Beautiful pony interior, original wheels and tires with white lines. Original vinyl rooftop in good condition. A beautiful and fabulous running Mustang. Car has German title and German mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    409963
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Year
    1966
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

