2016 Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost Fastback 3dr

2016 / 66 REG + 3,500 MILES + 1 OWNER + Upgrades : Climate Controlled Seats, Shaker Pro Premium Audio Sys. w. Navigation, Metallic Paint, Reverse Parking Sensors, Ebony Leather, Black Full leather interior , SAT NAV + Rear View Camera, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (EATC), SYNC 3 8in Colour Touchscreen, Voice Control System with Ford Emergency Assist., DAB - Radio, Electrically - Operated Front Windows, Upholstery Leather, 19in 5x2 - Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Ford Power Starter Button, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, Rain Sensing Wipers, 6-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats. Experian auto check clear

2016 ford mustang 2300cc ecoboost fastback 3-door 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth leather metallic parking-sensor sat-nav left-hand-drive american muscle hands-free

  • Ad ID
    410438
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Year
    2016
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

