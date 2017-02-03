Ford > Mondeo

car description

04 Reg - Performance Blue with Full Black Leather Trim, This super rare ST220 Estate comes with a very high specification which includes: Full Recaro Leather Trim, Sony 6Disc CD Player, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Heated/Air Cooled Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Heated Windscreen, Auto Lights, Auto Dipping Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Centre Arm Rest, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Front Fogs, 2 Keys, Just 4 owners in total (the last being since 2007) partial history includes having the clutch replaced in 2013 at 69k plus it comes with a brand new MOT, really a very nice looking car that's very probably on its way to becoming a 'future classic' especially in this highly desirable colour combination, drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**