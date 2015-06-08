loading Loading please wait....
Ford - Model A Tudor - 1930

Very neat, well-maintained A-Ford from 1930 (Facelift).Both technically and visually in exceptionally good condition.This is a Tudor (two-door) Sedan. Advantages over the Fordor:-Larger entry space-Seats instead of a benchSome features of this face-lifted 30-er compared to the 28-er/29-er:-Fuller radiator-The nose runs obliquely towards the carriage-Smaller wheels-This specimen has an oval clock instead of a round one (from March 1930 they became oval)-Mud guards run smoother towards the back-Sun visor runs smoother to the roof-Single-piece body with nose -EtcThis car can be viewed and collected in Loenersloot, the Netherlands.

  • Ad ID
    421013
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Model A
€23,000 - €29,900 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

