Ford - Model A Tudor - 1930

car description

Very neat, well-maintained A-Ford from 1930 (Facelift).Both technically and visually in exceptionally good condition.This is a Tudor (two-door) Sedan. Advantages over the Fordor:-Larger entry space-Seats instead of a benchSome features of this face-lifted 30-er compared to the 28-er/29-er:-Fuller radiator-The nose runs obliquely towards the carriage-Smaller wheels-This specimen has an oval clock instead of a round one (from March 1930 they became oval)-Mud guards run smoother towards the back-Sun visor runs smoother to the roof-Single-piece body with nose -EtcThis car can be viewed and collected in Loenersloot, the Netherlands.