FORD FOCUS RS 2.3 T AWD 350 Brembos Sunroof Ford Warranty 2019 1Owner Xenons The DriveRS Road Rally Car Awesome 2016

19inch Alloys Air Conditioning Alarm Auto Wipers Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Electric Rear Windows Front Fog Lights Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Independent Vehicle Inspection Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior Lumbar Support Manufacturer Warranty Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbags Rain Sensor Remote Locking Remote Roof Operation Six Speed Gearbox Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Spoiler Sports Seats Sports Suspension Sunroof Touch Start Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps
198 High Street,, Pontardawe, Swansea
SA8 4HU,
United Kingdom
Whether the chased or chaser, Fords have never strayed too far from poli...
Introduced in 2002, the Focus RS was the first Rallye Sport model in For...