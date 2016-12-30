loading Loading please wait....
FORD FOCUS RS 2.3 T AWD 350 Brembos Sunroof Ford Warranty 2019 1Owner Xenons The DriveRS Road Rally Car Awesome 2016

£33,495
19inch Alloys Air Conditioning Alarm Auto Wipers Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Electric Rear Windows Front Fog Lights Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Independent Vehicle Inspection Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior Lumbar Support Manufacturer Warranty Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbags Rain Sensor Remote Locking Remote Roof Operation Six Speed Gearbox Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Spoiler Sports Seats Sports Suspension Sunroof Touch Start Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    223917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/12/2016
  • Category
    Ford > Focus
  • Derivative
    RS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    2698 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.261
  • Engine Model
    RS 2.3 T AWD 350 Brembos Sunroof Ford Warranty 2019 1Owner Xenons The DriveRS Road Rally Car Awesome
198 High Street,, Pontardawe, Swansea
SA8 4HU,
United Kingdom

