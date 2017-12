Ford > Focus

car description

Variant name:1.6 TDCI 115 ZETEC ,Variant: 1.6 TDCI 115 ZETEC 2014 FORD FOCUSZETEC 1.6 DIESEL IN GREY ...COMES FULLY SERVICED WITH ONE YEAR GOLD STANDARD WARRANTY AND ROADSIDE ASSIST...NATIONWIDE DELIVERY ARRANGED...TOP TRADE IN ALLOWANCES PAID...FINANCE AVAILABLE...WINDSOR BRAY NISSAN IS IDEALLY LOCATED RIGHT OFF THE SOUTH END OF THE M50...PRICE LISTED IS CASH PRICE WITH NO TRADE IN, RETAIL PRICE IS €14,995...FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE/VIEWING, PLEASE CALL MICHAEL ON 086 0432690 OR 01 2720011...