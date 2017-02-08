loading Loading please wait....
Ford Focus

£19,596
Variant name:2.0T EcoBoost ST-3 Navigation 5dr ,Derivative:ST-3 ,Variant: 2.0T EcoBoost ST-3 5dr Ford Focus 2.0T EcoBoost ST-3 5dr

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Digital clock, Easy fuel capless refuelling system, Electric boot release, PAS, Rear parking sensor, TFT cluster screen, Trip computer, Aux input, Steering column with mounted audio controls, SYNC 2 DAB radio/CD, 8" colour touch screen, emergency assistance, Bluetooth connection, advanced voice control, USB connection, 'Quickclear' heated windscreen/heated washer jets, Adaptive front lighting system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour rear spoiler, Body colour side skirt, Body styling kit, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Front variable intermittent wipers with electric wash, Heated rear window, Illuminated scuff plates, LED daytime running lights, Tailgate wash/wipe, Twin exhaust tailpipe, 60/40 split back and cushion rear seats with 2 height adjustable headrests, 8 way driver/passenger electrically adjustable seats, Centre console storage box/armrest, Dual electronic automatic temperature control air conditioning - CFC-free, Electric heated front seats, Flat bottom sports leather steering wheel, Front/rear floor mats, Height adjustable front headrests, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather upholstery, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Recaro sports front seats, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Driver airbag, ESP with traction control + emergency brake assist, Front inertia reel height adjustable seatbelts with pre-tensioners, Front passenger airbag, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, MyKey system, Red brake calipers, Side curtain airbags, Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser-Passive Anti-Theft System (PATS), Key free system, Keyless Start, Remote central double locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Mini steel spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235633
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Focus
  • Derivative
    ST
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    KR65LZO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    18756 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Fairground Way,Northampton,
NN3 9HU,
United Kingdom

