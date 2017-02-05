loading Loading please wait....
Ford Focus

£8,650
Air Conditioning, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Stability Control, Traction Control, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Rear Spoiler, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, WWW.ST-FOCUS.COM, FOCUS ST SPECIALISTS MORE IN STOCK SEE WEB SITE This ST-3 is finished in Sea Grey Metallic ans is in great codition. It has factory fitted SAT-NAV. It has been STAGE 1 TUNED, SPORTS STAINLESS EXHAUST, SPORTS CAT, RS CLUTCH, EIBACH LOWER SPRINGS, It has covered 61,000 MLS with FULL SERVICE HISTORY. It can be supplied with gloss black wheels if required.

  • Ad ID
    234965
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Focus
  • Derivative
    ST-3
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
  • Owners
    6
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2521
Linchmere Place
Crawley, West Sussex
United Kingdom

