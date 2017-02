Ford > Focus

car description

Service history A VERY NICE EXAMPLE OF THE HUGELY DESIRABLE FOCUS ST3, HAVING COVERED 108,700 MILES WITH ONLY TWO PREVIOUS KEEPERS, THE LAST OF WHICH HAS OWNED IT SINCE 2008. VERY RARE TO FIND THESE WITH LOW OWNERSHIP. IT IS VERY TIDY THROUGHOUT AND HAS CLEARLY BEEN LOVED AND CARED FOR. SERVICE HISTORY IS EVIDENCED BY 5 STAMPS IN THE SERVICE BOOK AND WE WILL SERVICE IT BEFORE SALE ALONG WITH A NEW MOT. TWO KEYS PRESENT. WE OFFER FULL DEALER FACILITIES INCLUDING FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES, PART EXCHANGE AND AA BACKED EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE TELEPHONE 01865 371056.