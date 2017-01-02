Ford > Focus

car description

*** AA INSPECTED CAR *** Stunning Moondust Silver Focus ST-2 with very low mileage. Original example with no modifications except a Cobra cat back exhaust and K&N lifetime panel filter. Keyless Start. Unmarked 18'' Alloys in Black with matching Fulda tyres all round. Xenon Headlamps. Heated Front Screen. 6 Speed Gearbox. Traction Control. Trip Computer. 2 Keys. Bookpack with all manuals. Full Service History with stamped book, serviced at 8k, 17k, 26k, 27k, 34k, 40k & 46k. 128 POINT AA INSPECTION INCLUDED WITH FULL REPORT. (report can be viewed at AACars.com) Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available on our website and YouTube. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. All our vehicles HPI Checked and supplied with an AA Inspection & 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. Car Care Plan Warranties Available for 3,6,12 or 24 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. PX Considered. Tracker Fitting Available. Ceramic Paint Protection Available. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist.