Variant name:Hatchback ST-3 ,Derivative:ST-3 ,Variant: 2.0T EcoBoost ST-3 5dr Ford Focus 2.0T EcoBoost ST-3 5dr
Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Rear Park assist, TFT cluster screen, Trip computer, Aux input, Steering column with mounted audio controls, SYNC 2 DAB radio/CD, 8" colour touch screen, emergency assistance, Bluetooth connection, advanced voice control, USB connection, 'Quickclear' heated windscreen/heated washer jets, Adaptive front lighting system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour rear spoiler, Body colour side skirt, Body styling kit, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Illuminated scuff plates, LED daytime running lights, Tailgate wash/wipe, Twin exhaust tailpipe, 60/40 split back and cushion rear seats with 2 height adjustable headrests, 8 way driver/passenger electrically adjustable seats, Centre console storage box/armrest, Dual electronic automatic temperature control air conditioning - CFC-free, Electric heated front seats, Flat bottom sports leather steering wheel, Front/rear floor mats, Height adjustable front headrests, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather upholstery, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Recaro sports front seats, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Driver airbag, ESP with traction control + emergency brake assist, Front inertia reel height adjustable seatbelts with pre-tensioners, Front passenger airbag, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, MyKey system, Red brake calipers, Side curtain airbags, Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser-Passive Anti-Theft System (PATS), Key free system, Keyless Start, Remote central double locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Mini steel spare wheel
Lifestyle Ford,Crawley,Manor Royal
RH10 9PY,
United Kingdom
Whether the chased or chaser, Fords have never strayed too far from poli...
Introduced in 2002, the Focus RS was the first Rallye Sport model in For...