Variant name:Diesel Hatchback ST-3 ,Derivative:ST-3 ,Variant: 2.0 TDCi 185 ST-3 5dr Powershift Ford Focus 2.0 TDCi 185 ST-3 5dr Powershift
Cruise control + speed limiter, Digital clock, Easy fuel capless refuelling system, Electric boot release, PAS, Rear parking sensor, TFT cluster screen, Trip computer, Aux input, Steering column with mounted audio controls, SYNC 2 DAB radio/CD, 8" colour touch screen, emergency assistance, Bluetooth connection, advanced voice control, USB connection, 'Quickclear' heated windscreen/heated washer jets, Adaptive front lighting system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour rear spoiler, Body colour side skirt, Body styling kit, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Front variable intermittent wipers with electric wash, Heated rear window, Illuminated scuff plates, LED daytime running lights, Tailgate wash/wipe, Twin exhaust tailpipe, 60/40 split back and cushion rear seats with 2 height adjustable headrests, 8 way driver/passenger electrically adjustable seats, Centre console storage box/armrest, Dual electronic automatic temperature control air conditioning - CFC-free, Electric heated front seats, Flat bottom sports leather steering wheel, Front/rear floor mats, Height adjustable front headrests, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather gear knob, Leather upholstery, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Recaro sports front seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, ABS+Electronic Brake force Distribution, Driver airbag, ESP with traction control + emergency brake assist, Front inertia reel height adjustable seatbelts with pre-tensioners, Front passenger airbag, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, MyKey system, Red brake calipers, Side curtain airbags, Three rear inertia reel lap/diagonal seatbelts, Torque vectoring brake, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser-Passive Anti-Theft System (PATS), Key free system, Keyless Start, Remote central double locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Diesel particulate filter, Mini steel spare wheel
245 Finchampstead Road,Wokingham,
RG40 3JS,
United Kingdom
Whether the chased or chaser, Fords have never strayed too far from poli...
Introduced in 2002, the Focus RS was the first Rallye Sport model in For...