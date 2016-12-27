loading Loading please wait....
Ford Focus

£34,750
car description

Variant name:RS ,Derivative:RS ,Variant: 2.3 EcoBoost 5dr

Accessories

'Ford Power' starter button,Damper control,Easy fuel capless refuelling system,Power assisted steering,SYNC 2 DAB radio/CD; 8" colour touch screen; emergency assistance; Bluetooth connection; advanced voice control,'Quickclear' heated windscreen/heated washer jets,Adaptive front lighting system,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights,Automatic rain sensing wipers,Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers,Body colour door mirrors,Body colour rear spoiler,Electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front and rear windows + one touch + global open/closing,Rear wiper,Twin exhaust tailpipe,60/40 split folding rear seat,Alloy pedals,Dual zone electronic climate control,Flat bottom sports leather steering wheel,Front armrest,Front/rear floor mats,Integrated front head restraints,Isofix child seat preparation,Part leather upholstery,Reach + rake adjustable steering column,Anti lock brake system + Electronic Brake force Distribution,Driver airbag,Electronic stability programme with traction control + emergency brake assist,Hill start assist,MyKey system,Passenger airbag + deactivate switch,Torque vectoring brake,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Remote central double locking,Thatcham Category 1 alarm,Launch control,Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223642
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Focus
  • Derivative
    RS
  • Registration no.
    EK16XRZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8841 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.3
Haltwhistle Road,South Woodham Ferrers,Western Industrial Estate
CM35ZA,
United Kingdom

