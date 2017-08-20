loading Loading please wait....
FORD FOCUS 2.0 Ghia Saloon 1996

£1,650
car description

Ford Focus 2.0 Ghia 4 door saloon, 2000 W, Only 2 owners from new, Low mileage of 56,745, Full comprehensive service history, was services 2 months ago on the 26/06/2017 and the MOT expires on the 4/7/2018. Pepper red metallic paint. This car in outstanding condition for the year and rides and drives as it should,service record. The aircon blows cold and comes with a comprehensive service record. Manual, petrol, 4 door,.Electric windows, Air conditioning, CD player, Cloth interior, Height adjustable driver's seat, Folding rear seats, Power steering, Cruise control, Roof rails, Central locking, Alarm, Driver's airbags, Passenger airbags, Spare wheel (Space-saver). 2 Keys. HPI Clear.;Part Exchange to clear, no warranty offered or implied with this vehicle.;Call Steve on 0208 936 7664 or 07789 322 643.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305563
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/08/2017
  • Category
    Ford > Focus
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    56745 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.996
  • Engine Model
    2.0 Ghia Saloon
349-351 Norwood Road
London, SE27 9BQ, London
United Kingdom

